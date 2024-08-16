Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Down 3.3%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 3,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

