Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Down 3.3%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 3,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
