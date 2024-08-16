AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Up 64.4% in July

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTSW traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 692,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.