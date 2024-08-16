Astar Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Astar has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $419.64 million and $36.08 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,187,572,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,108,348,884 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

