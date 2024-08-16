Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
