Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Astrana Health stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Astrana Health has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $54.27.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

