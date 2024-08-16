Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 11,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 738,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $613.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,518 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

