Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. 91,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.