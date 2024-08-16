Atyr PHARMA’s (ATYR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atyr PHARMA’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.72 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday.
Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
