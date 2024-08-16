Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,485,000 after buying an additional 91,244 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $474.42. 37,745,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,047,605. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day moving average is $451.02.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

