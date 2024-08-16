Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$23.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

