Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $679.43 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00007947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,607,558 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,597,701.99224967 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.7570103 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $25,134,091.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

