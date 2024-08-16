Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12. 287,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,669,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

