Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.
Shares of AZUL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 1,968,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.26.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
