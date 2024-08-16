B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Announces Dividend

BTO stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,627. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -366.67%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,558 shares of company stock valued at $628,717. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

