Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 2,282 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.3 %

IR stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

