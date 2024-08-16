Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $132,000 Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESPR. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.