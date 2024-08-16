Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $50,000 Investment in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

