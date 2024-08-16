Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.
