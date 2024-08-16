Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,319,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 2,837,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $5.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.76.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
