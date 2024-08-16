Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $15.45 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,297. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

