Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.34. 18,138,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,595,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

