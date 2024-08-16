Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 328 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

