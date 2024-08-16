Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 556 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.88. 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

