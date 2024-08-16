Barclays Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $10.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 586,703 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.