Barclays Increases Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.53. 687,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

