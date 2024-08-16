Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

BRFH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 4,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.48. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.