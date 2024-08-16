Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.52.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRNS. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

