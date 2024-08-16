Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BRN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
