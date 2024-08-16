Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.65

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 3539200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.