Barrington Research Weighs in on ICF International, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

ICFI opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.94. ICF International has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,981 shares of company stock valued at $984,811. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

