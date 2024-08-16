Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.27

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 28669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.