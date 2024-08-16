Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.60.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 60,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,493,000 after acquiring an additional 351,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,081,000 after acquiring an additional 216,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.