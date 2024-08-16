Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Sells $63,528.00 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

