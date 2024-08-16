Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,098 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $55,033,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,746,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $212.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.14. The company has a market capitalization of $609.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

