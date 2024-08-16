Berenberg Bank Increases Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Price Target to GBX 174

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 174 ($2.22) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.22) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
