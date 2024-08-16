Berenberg Bank Increases Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Price Target to GBX 174

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 174 ($2.22) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.22) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHC

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shares of LON:SHC traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 145.30 ($1.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,632.50 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.