Bertram Grant Bradley Sells 7,500 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00.

Bertram Grant Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total transaction of C$458,850.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00.

ALA stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,065. The stock has a market cap of C$9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.12. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

