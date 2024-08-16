Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) earnings per share.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPTH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.