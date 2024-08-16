Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

