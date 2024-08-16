Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Insider Buys C$62,653.50 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 27,300 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,653.50.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,492.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 300 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$577.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 100,209 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$262,547.58.

On Friday, July 26th, Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 360 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$959.04.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 1,132 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,898.03.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 52,600 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 700 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,637.65.

Bitfarms Trading Up 3.3 %

Bitfarms stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

