BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.13

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 1534525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.72. The firm has a market cap of £8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.61.

About BiVictriX Therapeutics

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

