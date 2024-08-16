BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 60.2% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period.

MUE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 39,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

