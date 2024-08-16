BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCPC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

TCPC opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053,151 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 284,802 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.