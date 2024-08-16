BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Up to $23.63

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $24.14. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 462,807 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

