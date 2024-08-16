BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 6.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $367.59 and last traded at $366.83. Approximately 403,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,097,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.60.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.03 and a 200 day moving average of $359.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGU. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 245.9% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

