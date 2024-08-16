Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOLT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 57,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,528. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.