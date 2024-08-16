Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Cormark

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.90.

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

