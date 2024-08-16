BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.