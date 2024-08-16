Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %

BHR opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 154.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 238,782 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 351.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

