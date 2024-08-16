Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %
BHR opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
