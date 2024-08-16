Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

