Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 358 ($4.57) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 259 ($3.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPT

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

BPT stock opened at GBX 301.80 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.60 ($3.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

About Bridgepoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.