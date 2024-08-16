Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55-4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.58.

Brinker International Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of EAT opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

